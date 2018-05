May 3 (Reuters) - John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc:

* JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. THIRD QUARTER DILUTED EPS INCREASED BY 35.9% TO A THIRD QUARTER RECORD OF $0.75 PER SHARE

* Q3 SALES $203.2 MILLION VERSUS $173.4 MILLION

* QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: