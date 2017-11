BRIEF-John B Sanfilippo & Son Says Co Entered Into Consent And Ninth Amendment To Its Credit Agreement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc:

* JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC - ‍ ON NOVEMBER 29, 2017, COMPANY ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND NINTH AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON-AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR LENDER CONSENT TO INCUR UNSECURED DEBT IN CONNECTION WITH CO‘S ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF SQUIRREL BRAND​

* JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC - ‍NINTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES COLLATERAL REPORTING REQUIREMENTS APPLICABLE TO COMPANY​