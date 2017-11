BRIEF-John B. Sanfilippo & Son Strategically Expands Its Branded Product Portfolio With The Acquisition Of Squirrel Brand LP

Nov 30 (Reuters) - John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc:

* JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. STRATEGICALLY EXPANDS ITS BRANDED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH THE ACQUISITION OF SQUIRREL BRAND, L.P.

* JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC - DEAL FOR $31.5 MILLION

* JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC - CASH PORTION OF ACQUISITION PRICE WAS FUNDED FROM AVAILABILITY IN JBSS BANK CREDIT FACILITY

* JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC - OF TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE $20.0 MILLION WAS PAID IN CASH & $11.5 MILLION FINANCED BY SELLER THROUGH UNSECURED PROMISSORY NOTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: