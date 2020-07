BRIEF-John Laing Says H1 NAV Expected To Show Single Digit Decline

July 1 (Reuters) - John Laing Group PLC:

* JOHN LAING - NET ASSET VALUE, BEFORE DEDUCTING DIVIDENDS, FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR IS EXPECTED TO SHOW A SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE

* JOHN LAING - SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENTS OF FIVE ASSETS, GENERATING TOTAL PROCEEDS OF C.£90M

* JOHN LAING - LOW INVESTMENT ACTIVITY, WITH A NUMBER OF BIDS RELATING TO PUBLIC PROCUREMENT PROCESSES DELAYED FROM 2020 INTO 2021 DUE TO COVID-19

* JOHN LAING - BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY POSITION REMAIN STRONG, WITH FINANCIAL RESOURCES OF C.£320M AVAILABLE AS AT 18 JUNE 2020