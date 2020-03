BRIEF-John Lewis Of Hungerford Says Rev To Be Significantly Impacted By Shutdown

March 30 (Reuters) - John Lewis of Hungerford PLC:

* COVID-19 STATEMENT

* SHOWROOM AND FACTORY CLOSURES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE INITIALLY FOR A THREE WEEK PERIOD

* PRODUCTION FOR ORDERS WHERE DEPOSIT HAS ALREADY BEEN RECEIVED FROM CUSTOMERS WILL BE RESUMED WHEN EMPLOYEES RETURN

* REVENUES WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN AND OVERARCHING UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL ECONOMY

* IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS EXISTING BANK IN RELATION TO LIQUIDITY.

* IN ADVANCED TALKS WITH A NEW LIQUIDITY PROVIDER IN RELATION TO INCREASING OUR NET FACILITIES AGAINST FREEHOLD, IF REQUIRED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: