BRIEF-John Lewis Says Directors Will Be Taking 20% Cut In Pay From April

April 21 (Reuters) - John Lewis PLC:

* JOHN LEWIS PLC - WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR FULL YEAR ASSUMES SIGNIFICANT SALES DECLINE BETWEEN APRIL AND JUNE, AND WEAK SALES THEREAFTER

* JOHN LEWIS - STARTED FINANCIAL YEAR WITH JUST OVER £900M CASH, INVESTMENTS IN BANK & WITH ACCESS TO FURTHER £500M OF UNDRAWN COMMITTED BANK FACILITIES

* JOHN LEWIS - EXECUTIVE TEAM, NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF PARTNERSHIP BOARD, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS WILL BE TAKING 20% CUT IN PAY FROM APRIL

* JOHN LEWIS - NEGOTIATING WITH LANDLORDS REGARDING RENT RELIEF, INCLUDING AN IMMEDIATE SWITCH TO MONTHLY FROM QUARTERLY PAYMENTS

* JOHN LEWIS PLC - FURLOUGHING MORE THAN 14,000 PARTNERS WHOSE JOBS ARE TEMPORARILY NO LONGER SUPPORTED BY BUSINESS