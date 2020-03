BRIEF-John Lewis To Temporarily Close All Of Its 50 Shops

March 23 (Reuters) - John Lewis PLC:

* LEWIS(JOHN) PLC - JOHN LEWIS SHOPS TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY

* JOHN LEWIS - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL OF ITS 50 JOHN LEWIS SHOPS AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MONDAY 23 MARCH AS A RESULT OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* JOHN LEWIS PLC - JOHNLEWIS.COM WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS NORMAL, ALONGSIDE WAITROSE SHOPS AND WAITROSE.COM.

* JOHN LEWIS PLC - FIRST TIME IN 155-YEAR HISTORY OF BUSINESS THAT IT WILL NOT OPEN ITS SHOP DOORS FOR CUSTOMERS