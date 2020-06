BRIEF-John Malone - Informed Liberty Broadband & GCI Liberty On Reaching Preliminary Understanding Regarding Possible Exchange Ratio For Potential Business

June 30 (Reuters) - Liberty Broadband Corp:

* JOHN MALONE - INFORMED LIBERTY BROADBAND & GCI LIBERTY ON REACHING PRELIMINARY UNDERSTANDING REGARDING POSSIBLE EXCHANGE RATIO FOR POTENTIAL BUSINESS

* JOHN MALONE - POTENTIAL DEAL FOR LIBERTY BROADBAND TO BUY SHARES OF SERIES A, SERIES B STOCK, PREFERRED STOCK OF GCI LIBERTY IN STOCK-FOR-STOCK DEAL

* JOHN MALONE - EXPECTS THERE WILL BE CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN AND AMONG SPECIAL COMMITTEES REGARDING POTENTIAL COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS

* JOHN MALONE - POSSIBLE EXCHANGE RATIO FOR POTENTIAL DEAL REMAINS SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION OF MUTUALLY ACCEPTABLE TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS

* JOHN MALONE-AGREE TO GET SERIES C SHARES IN LIEU OF EQUAL NUMBER OF SERIES B SHARES WOULD BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE IN POTENTIAL LIBERTY BROADBAND DEAL

* JOHN MALONE-AGREE TO GET SERIES C SHARES IN LIEU OF EQUAL NUMBER OF SERIES B SHARES WOULD BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE IN POTENTIAL LIBERTY BROADBAND DEAL

* JOHN MALONE-WOULD ALSO RIGHT TO EXCHANGE SUCH SHARES OF SERIES C STOCK FOR SERIES B STOCK, ON 1-FOR-1 BASIS IN POTENTIAL LIBERTY BROADBAND DEAL