BRIEF-John Menzies Says Ground Handling, Fuelling Activity Was Down 75% In April And May

June 22 (Reuters) - John Menzies PLC:

* JOHN MENZIES PLC - DURING APRIL AND MAY 2020, GROUND HANDLING AND FUELLING ACTIVITY WAS C75% LOWER THAN 2019

* JOHN MENZIES PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS ACTIVITY LEVELS WITNESSED IN MAY TO REMAIN SUBDUED INTO JUNE, BEFORE A GRADUAL RETURN FROM EARLY JULY

* JOHN MENZIES PLC - AMI, CONTINUES TO TRADE WELL AND IN LINE WITH 2019 PERFORMANCE

* JOHN MENZIES- AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY CAPABLE OF PROVIDING SUFFICIENT HEADROOM UNDER CURRENT LOAN FACILITIES THROUGH REMAINDER OF YEAR AND INTO 2021

* JOHN MENZIES - IN CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A REVISED BANKING COVENANT STRUCTURE THAT WILL BE REQUIRED FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 AND 2021