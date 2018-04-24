FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-John Reed to replace Zerhouni as Sanofi head of global R&D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* Elias Zerhouni, M.D., Head of Global Research and Development will retire from Sanofi on June 30th, 2018, after more than 9 years with the company

* He will be succeeded in the post by John C. Reed, who has been appointed Head of Global Research & Development, as of July 1st, 2018

* Dr. Reed will report directly to Dr. Brandicourt and will be a member of the Executive Committee. He will join Sanofi on April 30th to ensure a smooth and effective transition period.

