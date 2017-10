Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp

* John S. Stanik to retire as chief executive officer of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

* Ampco-Pittsburgh - Stanik will continue as a member of board through his current term, which ends at company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders.​

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Ampco-Pittsburgh has appointed a search team comprised of several members of its board of directors​