Oct 17 (Reuters) - John Wiley & Sons Inc

* John Wiley & Sons Inc - ‍Announced that Brian A. Napack has been named its new president and CEO, effective December 4​

* John Wiley & Sons Inc - ‍Napack succeeds Matthew Kissner, who has served as interim CEO since May of 2017​