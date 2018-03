March 6 (Reuters) - John Wiley & Sons Inc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87

* Q3 GAAP EPS UP 45% TO $1.19 PRIMARILY DUE TO IMPACT OF US TAX ACT

* RECORDED AN ESTIMATED NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF $25 MILLION, OR $0.43 PER SHARE IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)