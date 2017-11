BRIEF-John Wood Group announces ‍disposal of its North American nuclear operations​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc

* ‍DISPOSAL OF AFW‘S NORTH AMERICAN NUCLEAR OPERATIONS​

* ‍WOOD HAS TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS NORTH AMERICAN NUCLEAR OPERATIONS TO KINECTRICS INC​

* ‍CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS AVOUT C$10M AFTER ADJUSTMENTS FOR DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION RELATED DEBT

* ‍TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF CANADIAN AND US OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 OF 2017 SUBJECT TO COMPETITION CLEARANCE IN CANADA​

* ‍ROMANIAN DISPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE EARLY IN 2018, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL IN ROMANIA​