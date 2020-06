June 17 (Reuters) - Johns Manville:

* JOHNS MANVILLE ANNOUNCES NEW CEO, CHAIRMAN TRANSITION

* JOHNS MANVILLE - BOB WAMBOLDT WILL BECOME PRESIDENT AND CEO ON SEPT. 1, 2020

* JOHNS MANVILLE - MARY RHINEHART, COMPANY'S CURRENT CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL RETAIN ROLE OF CHAIRMAN