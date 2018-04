April 24 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International PLC :

* JOHNSON CONTROLS ANNOUNCES BREAKTHROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE ECOMMERCE GIANT JD.COM TO SERVE HIGH-GROWTH AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY REPLACEMENT MARKET

* JOHNSON CONTROLS - STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA