BRIEF-Johnson Controls Q2 Adjusted EPS $0.53 From Continuing Operations Excluding Items

* JOHNSON CONTROLS REPORTS SOLID FISCAL Q2 EARNINGS WITH STRONGER ORDERS AND FREE CASH FLOW

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 SALES $7.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.44 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.75 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL - BUILDING SOLUTIONS NORTH AMERICA BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END OF $5.3 BILLION INCREASED 5% Y-O-Y, EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.79 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S