March 12 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* JOHNSON CONTROLS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE POWER SOLUTIONS BUSINESS

* JOHNSON CONTROLS - ‍EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ASSESSMENT OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS​

* JOHNSON CONTROLS - TO ASSIST CO IN REVIEW, HAS RETAINED CENTERVIEW PARTNERS AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS