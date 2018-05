May 9 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International PLC :

* JOHNSON CONTROLS WINS CONTRACTS WITH NAVISTAR AND MAN TRUCK AND BUS TO SUPPORT INCREASING ELECTRICAL DEMANDS ON FLEETS IN NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBALLY

* JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER SOLUTIONS - AWARDED CONTRACTS TO SUPPLY ABSORBENT GLASS MAT AND FLOODED BATTERIES TO NAVISTAR AND MAN TRUCK AND BUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: