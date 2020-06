BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Announces Acceleration Of Its Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

June 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES ACCELERATION OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE; PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL TO BEGIN IN SECOND HALF OF JULY

* J&J - PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF INVESTIGATIONAL SARS-COV-2 VACCINE, AD26.COV2-S, WILL TAKE PLACE IN U.S. AND BELGIUM

* J&J - PHASE 1/2A FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL OF AD26.COV2-S IS NOW EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN SECOND HALF OF JULY

* J&J - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NIAID WITH OBJECTIVE TO START PHASE 3 AD26.COV2-S, RECOMBINANT, CLINICAL TRIAL AHEAD OF ITS ORIGINAL SCHEDULE

* J&J - IN DISCUSSIONS TO START PHASE 3 SARS-COV-2 VACCINE TRIAL AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, PENDING PHASE 1 STUDIES OUTCOME, REGULATOR APPROVAL