BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Announces Collaboration With The Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center To Accelerate Covid-19 Vaccine Development

March 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH THE BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER TO ACCELERATE COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

* J&J - PARTIES HAVE COMMENCED PRECLINICAL TESTING OF MULTIPLE VACCINE PROSPECTS

* J&J - AIM TO IDENTIFY BY END OF MONTH A COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FOR CLINICAL TRIALS.

* J&J - JANSSEN IS OPTIMISTIC CAN INITIATE A PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF A POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE BY END OF YEAR

* J&J - JANSSEN IS PREPARING TO UPSCALE PRODUCTION AND MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES TO LEVELS REQUIRED TO MEET GLOBAL PUBLIC HEALTH VACCINATION NEEDS.

* J&J - WORKING CLOSELY WITH GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS TO SCREEN LIBRARY OF ANTIVIRAL MOLECULES TO ACCELERATE DISCOVERY OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENTS

* J&J - JANSSEN IS LEVERAGING VACCINE TECHNOLOGY THAT IT IS ALSO USING TO DEVELOP ITS INVESTIGATIONAL EBOLA, ZIKA, RSV AND HIV VACCINES