BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Announces Discontinuation Of Talc-Based Johnson's Baby Powder In U.S. & Canada

May 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER HEALTH ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUATION OF TALC-BASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER IN U.S. AND CANADA

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER HEALTH - IN MARCH, JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER HEALTH STOPPED SHIPPING HUNDREDS OF ITEMS IN THE U.S. & CANADA

* J&J CONSUMER HEALTH - DECIDED TO PERMANENTLY DISCONTINUE ABOUT 100 SKUS FROM THE MARCH ASSESSMENT, AS WELL AS TALC-BASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER

* J&J CONSUMER HEALTH - JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER REPRESENTS ABOUT 0.5% OF THE TOTAL U.S. CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER HEALTH - DEMAND FOR TALC-BASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER IN NORTH AMERICA HAS BEEN DECLINING

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER HEALTH - WILL WIND DOWN COMMERCIALIZATION OF TALC-BASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER IN THE U.S. AND CANADA IN COMING MONTHS

* J&J CONSUMER HEALTH - CORNSTARCH-BASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE IN NORTH AMERICA

* J&J CONSUMER HEALTH - TALC-BASED AND CORNSTARCH-BASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER, WILL CONTINUE TO BE SOLD IN OTHER MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD

* J&J CONSUMER HEALTH - WILL CONTINUE TO DEFEND TALC-BASED JOHNSON'S BABY POWDER IN THE COURTROOM