BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson launches Heartline

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON LAUNCHES HEARTLINE, THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND, VIRTUAL STUDY DESIGNED TO EXPLORE IF A NEW IPHONE APP AND APPLE WATCH CAN HELP REDUCE THE RISK OF STROKE

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS IN COLLABORATION WITH APPLE, IS OFFERING ELIGIBLE U.S. ADULTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER THE OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN THE CLINICAL STUDY BY DOWNLOADING THE HEARTLINE STUDY APP ON IPHONE

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON, IN COLLABORATION WITH APPLE, OPENED ENROLLMENT FOR THE HEARTLINE STUDY