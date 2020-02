BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson partners with U.S. Department Of Health & Human Services to develop coronavirus vaccine

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF A POTENTIAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

* J&J - “WORKING CLOSELY WITH GLOBAL PARTNERS TO SCREEN ITS LIBRARY OF ANTIVIRAL MOLECULES TO ACCELERATE DISCOVERY OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENTS”

* J&J - JANSSEN AND BARDA WILL BOTH CONTRIBUTE TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS TO ADVANCE INITIAL STAGES OF COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* J&J - BARDA WILL PROVIDE FUNDING TO SUPPORT ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT OF A VACCINE CANDIDATE INTO PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDIES

* J&J - AGREEMENT ALSO HAS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM BARDA TO PROGRESS A PROMISING CANDIDATE