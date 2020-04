April 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON POSTPONES 2020 MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESS REVIEW DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* J&J - DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, WILL RESCHEDULE 2020 MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESS REVIEW PLANNED FOR MAY 13

* J&J - WILL FOLLOW GUIDANCE FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO DETERMINE A FUTURE DATE