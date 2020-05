May 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JANSSEN’S INVESTIGATIONAL PREVENTIVE EBOLA VACCINE REGIMEN

* J&J - DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA ONGOING TO DEFINE REQUIRED DATA SET FOR FILING JANSSEN’S EBOLA VACCINE REGIMEN UNDER FDA’S ANIMAL RULE LICENSURE PATHWAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: