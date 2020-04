BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Says 2020 Guidance Lowered To Reflect COVID-19 Impact And Related Investments

April 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* REPORTS 2020 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.17

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.00 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE $20.7 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $19.48 BILLION

* J&J - 2020 GUIDANCE LOWERED TO REFLECT COVID-19 IMPACT AND RELATED INVESTMENTS

* J&J - LONG TERM FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN INTACT

* J&J SAYS COMMITTED TO BEGINNING PRODUCTION AT RISK IMMINENTLY

* JNJ SEES FY ADJUSTED EPS $7.50 TO $7.90

* J&J - SEES FY OPERATIONAL SALES $79.2 BILLION TO $82.2 BILLION

* J&J - QTRLY GAAP LITIGATION EXPENSE $120 MILLION VERSUS $423 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* J&J - QTRLY WORLDWIDE DARZALEX SALES $ 937 MILLION VERSUS $629 MILLION

* J&J - QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $ 990 MILLION VERSUS $1.10 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* J&J - QTRLY WORLDWIDE IMBRUVICA SALES $1,031 MILLION VERSUS $784 MILLION

* J&J - SEES FY ESTIMATED REPORTED SALES $77.5 BILLION TO $80.5 BILLION

* J&J - QTRLY MEDICAL DEVICES WORLDWIDE OPERATIONAL SALES, EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, DECLINED BY 4.8%

* J&J - QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $690 MILLION VERSUS $679 MILLION

* J&J - SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATIONAL SALES DOWN 3.0% TO UP 0.5%

* J&J - QTRLY CONSUMER HEALTH WORLDWIDE OPERATIONAL SALES GREW 11% PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY OTC PRODUCTS INCL. TYLENOL, MOTRIN ANALGESICS & UPPER RESPIRATORY PRODUCTS

* J&J - QTRLY CONSUMER HEALTH WORLDWIDE OPERATIONAL SALES GREW ALSO DRIVEN BY DIGESTIVE HEALTH PRODUCTS AND ZARBEE’S NATURALS

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.08, REVENUE VIEW $79.63 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: