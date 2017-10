Oct 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson-

* Janssen Pharmaceuticals says U.S. FDA approved 10 mg once-daily dose of Xarelto for reducing continued risk for recurrent venous thromboembolism​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: