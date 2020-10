BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Temporarily Pauses All Dosing In Our Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Clinical Trials

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON TEMPORARILY PAUSES ALL DOSING IN OUR JANSSEN COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE CLINICAL TRIALS

* J&J - TEMPORARILY PAUSED FURTHER DOSING IN ALL OUR COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE CLINICAL TRIALS DUE TO UNEXPLAINED ILLNESS IN STUDY PARTICIPANT

* J&J - PARTICIPANT’S ILLNESS BEING REVIEWED, EVALUATED BY ENSEMBLE INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD,INTERNAL CLINICAL AND SAFETY PHYSICIANS

* J&J- ADVERSE EVENTS – ILLNESSES, ACCIDENTS, ETC. - EVEN THOSE THAT ARE SERIOUS, ARE AN EXPECTED PART OF ANY CLINICAL STUDY, ESPECIALLY LARGE STUDIES Source text: bit.ly/2GIufLt Further company coverage: