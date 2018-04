April 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* ACTELION SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA SEEKING APPROVAL OF OPSUMIT® (MACITENTAN) FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC THROMBOEMBOLIC PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (CTEPH)

