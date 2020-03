BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Sees Impact Of About £50 Mln On Trading Performance From Covid-19

March 30 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey PLC:

* JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC - JOHNSON MATTHEY PRE-CLOSE TRADING STATEMENT

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - SIGNIFICANT ONGOING UNCERTAINTY AROUND FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 WE ARE TAKING STEPS TO MANAGE OUR COSTS AND CASH FLOW

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - IN 2019/20, ON TRACK TO DELIVER RESULTS IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS THIS YEAR, PRIOR TO DEVELOPMENTS WITH COVID-19

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - NOW EXPECT TO DELIVER GROUP OPERATING PERFORMANCE BELOW MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - CURRENTLY EXPECT AN IMPACT OF AROUND £50 MILLION ON OUR TRADING PERFORMANCE FROM COVID-19

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - TAKEN DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE MOST OF OUR CLEAN AIR PLANTS ACROSS WORLD

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - HAVE C.£250 MILLION OF UNRESTRICTED CASH AND A £1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN PLACE TO MARCH 2025