May 4 (Reuters) - Johnson Outdoors Inc:

* JOHNSON OUTDOORS POSTS RECORD FISCAL SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 SALES $165.8 MILLION

* JOHNSON OUTDOORS- U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION PROMPTED CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING FOR TAXES OF $6.8 MILLION IN CHARGES DURING FIRST TWO 2018 FISCAL QUARTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: