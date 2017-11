BRIEF-JOHNSON OUTDOORS SAYS AS OF NOV 15, CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Johnson Outdoors Inc:

* JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC - EFFECTIVE AS OF NOV 15, COMPANY AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 15, 2017‍​

* JOHNSON OUTDOORS SAYS ‍DEBT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWING OF UP TO AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $75 MILLION THROUGH NOVEMBER 15, 2022 - SEC FILING​

* JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC - ‍DEBT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY‘S CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 13, 2013​

* JOHNSON OUTDOORS - AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH OPTION TO OBTAIN ADDITIONAL INCREASES IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY &/OR TERM LOANS FOR ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION​