BRIEF-Johnson Service Continues To See Significant Disruption Across Its Markets

May 5 (Reuters) - Johnson Service Group PLC:

* JOHNSON SERVICE GRP. - AGM STATEMENT AND UPDATE ON COVID-19

* JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP PLC - NET DEBT, EXCLUDING IFRS 16, AT END OF MARCH 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH DECEMBER 2019 AT £87.7 MILLION

* JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP PLC - CONTINUING TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ITS MARKETS

* JOHNSON SERVICE - ORGANIC GROWTH WITHIN OUR WORKWEAR BUSINESS FOR Q1 OVERALL WAS SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE AND TRADING IN APRIL WAS SOME 12% DOWN

* JOHNSON SERVICE - DUE TO REDUCTION IN DEMAND WE HAVE FURLOUGHED A SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION OF OUR EMPLOYEES, MOST NOTABLY IN HORECA DIVISION

* JOHNSON SERVICE - BOARD & SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM ACCEPTED TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION OF 20%, INITIALLY FOR A THREE-MONTH PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL