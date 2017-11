BRIEF-Johnston Press gets letter from Custos demanding general meeting

Nov 7 (Reuters) - JOHNSTON PRESS PLC

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FROM CUSTOS GROUP AS, A SHAREHOLDER HOLDING IN EXCESS OF FIVE PER CENT​

* ‍JOHNSTON PRESS BOARD IS CONSULTING WITH ITS ADVISERS

* ‍REQUISITION PROPOSES RESOLUTIONS THAT CAMILLA RHODES AND MICHAEL BUTTERWORTH BE REMOVED AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY​

* ‍REQUISITION PROPOSES ANY PERSON APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR OF CO SINCE NOV 6, 2017 (BEING DATE OF REQUISITION) BE REMOVED AS DIRECTOR ​

* ‍REQUISITION PROPOSES ALEXANDER SALMOND AND STEVE AUCKLAND BE APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF COMPANY​