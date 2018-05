May 1 (Reuters) - Johnston Press PLC:

* CEO RESIGNATION

* ASHLEY HIGHFIELD HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS DIRECTORSHIP AND POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ASHLEY IS LEAVING FOR FAMILY REASONS AND IN ORDER TO FULFIL HIS PLANS TO TRANSITION TO A BE A ‘PLURAL’ NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AS NEXT PHASE OF HIS CAREER

* WILL APPOINT DAVID KING, CURRENTLY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO REPLACE ASHLEY AS CEO

* DAVID WILL STEP INTO ROLE OF CEO WITH EFFECT FROM AGM

