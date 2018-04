April 17 (Reuters) - Johnston Press PLC:

* FY REVENUE 201.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 222.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY PRETAX LOSS FELL 68.4 PERCENT TO -95 MILLION STG

* ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA WAS £40.1M (2016: £43.9M) - IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* TRADING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS CHALLENGING, NOTWITHSTANDING EARLY SIGNS OF SOME IMPROVEMENT IN NATIONAL PRINT ADVERTISING MARKET

* EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED PRESSURE ON REVENUES, AND REQUIREMENT FOR COST SAVINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: