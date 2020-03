March 3 (Reuters) - Joint Corp:

* THE JOINT CORP. SECURES $7.5 MILLION LINE OF CREDIT WITH J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK

* JOINT CORP - SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDED $5.5 MILLION DEVELOPMENT LINE OF CREDIT (LOC) AND $2.0 MILLION REVOLVING LOC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: