BRIEF-Joint Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.02‍​

March 8 (Reuters) - Joint Corp:

* THE JOINT CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $31 MILLION TO $32 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE GREW 20% TO $6.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $5.8 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02‍​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FY 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.5 MILLION AND $3.5 MILLION​

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $4.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $3.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ‍TOTAL NEW CLINIC OPENINGS IN FY 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 40 TO 52​