BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 Sa

* Subsea 7 announced contracts awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance

* today announced the award of an integrated contract by Ophir Energy for the Fortuna LNG project offshore Equatorial Guinea, located in average water depths of 1,790 metres

* The substantial contract was awarded to subsea integration alliance, which is a partnership between subsea 7 and onesubsea, a schlumberger company. Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between usd 150 million and usd 300 million

* Four deepwater wells will be tied-back to a subsea manifold and connected to a FLNG vessel by steel lazy-wave risers, a cost effective riser solution. EPCIC operations will commence after the final investment decision and offshore operations are scheduled for 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
