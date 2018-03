March 2(Reuters) - Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it issues 2018 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan to replenish working capital and repay loans, with coupon rate of 5.3 percent and maturity date of Feb. 28, 2019

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sgeaLk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)