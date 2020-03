March 17 (Reuters) - Jolimark Holdings Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO CONVERT PART OF EXISTING DUST-FREE WORKSHOPS OF GROUP IN JIANGMEN TO ESTABLISH A FACE MASK PRODUCTION FACILITY

* TESTING AND CERTIFICATION OF FACILITY AND TRIAL PRODUCTION HAVE JUST BEEN COMPLETED AND MASS PRODUCTION WILL COMMENCE SHORTLY

* EXPECTED THAT FACILITY WILL PRODUCE DISPOSABLE MEDICAL MASKS OF YY/T0969-2013 STANDARD