June 11 (Reuters) - Jolliville Holdings Corp:

* CLARIFIES CO IS LESSOR TO INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES IN KTV ENTERTAINMENT/RECREATION BUSINESS

* JOH & ITS UNITS DO NOT HAVE ANY BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP WITH AIR FORCE ONE

* INFORMED OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CLIENTS’ BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MAY BE EXPECTED LEASE PAYMENTS & SERVICE CONTRACTS WITH CLIENTS MAY BE REVIEWED, RENEGOTIATED, WHILE CLIENTS' OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED