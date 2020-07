July 3 (Reuters) - Bio-Works Technologies AB:

* JONATHAN ROYCE JOINS BIO-WORKS AB AS CEO

* JONATHAN ROYCE ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BIO-WORKS SWEDEN

* JONATHAN ROYCE COMES MOST RECENTLY FROM A ROLE AS DIRECTOR OF INSTRUMENTS AT VIRONOVA AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)