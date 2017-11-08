BRIEF-Jones Energy announces third quarter results, updated guidance

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy, Inc. announces 2017 third quarter financial and operating results, and updated 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Energy Inc sees FY ‍total production 7.6 Mmboe - 7.7 Mmboe​

* ‍projects average daily production of 20,800 to 21,200 boe/d for full year 2017​

* Jones Energy Inc says ‍average daily net production for Q3 2017 of 21.4 mboe/d.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: