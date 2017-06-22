FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Jones Energy Inc exits Arkoma Basin with non-core asset sales
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy Inc exits Arkoma Basin with non-core asset sales

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones energy, Inc. exits Arkoma Basin with non-core asset sales

* Jones Energy Inc says entered agreements to sell several non-core assets, for a combined total of up to $70 million

* Jones Energy - Arkoma agreement represents sale price of $65 million cash, plus up to a $2.5 million contingent payment based on improving natural gas prices

* Jones Energy Inc says company expects to use net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Jones Energy Inc - "Arkoma represents just 6% of our projected 2017 revenues and we view deal as an accretive transaction to company"

* Jones Energy Inc says "company continues to actively market additional non-core assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.