April 17 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc:

* JONNY JONES, CEO, AND MIKE S. MCCONNELL, PRESIDENT, WERE TERMINATED, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* SAYS JONES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* SAYS JEFF TANNER APPOINTED COO

* SAYS JEFF TANNER WILL ALSO SERVE AS THE INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SAYS MCCONNELL WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD Source text : ( bit.ly/2qCTfZ8 ) Further company coverage: