FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jones Energy posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy Inc announces 2017 second quarter financial and operating results and lowers 2017 capex budget

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 loss per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Energy Inc - company now projects an average daily production of 20,700 to 22,000 boe/d for full year 2017

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $250 million

* Jones Energy Inc - average daily net production for Q2 2017 of 23.8 mboe/d, 12 pct above midpoint of guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.