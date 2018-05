May 8 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc:

* JLL REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.67 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $59.0 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018