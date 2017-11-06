FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jones Lang LaSalle reports Q3 earnings per share $1.89
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 12:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Jones Lang LaSalle reports Q3 earnings per share $1.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

* JLL reports strong third-quarter 2017 performance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.96

* Q3 earnings per share $1.89

* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.83 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Lang LaSalle Inc - ‍assets under management were $59.0 billion as of Sept. 30, 2017, an increase of 2 percent in usd from $57.6 billion as of june 30, 2017​

* Jones Lang LaSalle Inc - qtrly ‍fee revenue up 12 percent to $1.6 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.